LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Thousands of Jefferson County voters cast ballots before Kentucky’s Tuesday Primary Election.
According to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, nearly 7,500 people voted last week once in-person voting opened June 15. In comparison, there were just over 2,500 votes in last year’s primary over a period of six weeks.
Every county is making changes to how people can vote, because of the safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Of course this is all new territory," said Nore Ghibaudy, Jefferson County Clerk’s Office director of communications. "We just ask that people be patient. We're trying to do this as safe as possible."
The Jefferson County Board of Elections Center at the Edison Building on West Ormsby has been open as well for early voting, but the Expo Center will be the only location open for in-person voting Tuesday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There is also a drop-off box for absentee ballots, if a voter would like to deliver a ballot in person instead of putting it in the mail.
There has been a major push across the Commonwealth for people to vote absentee in order to avoid crowds or long lines and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Ghibaudy said with the hundreds of thousands of requests for absentee ballots, the office realized the numbers were not adding up.
“We had quite a double set of numbers at that point, and we had to filter through a lot of those to eliminate them,” he said.
Thousands of voters requested absentee ballots through the two-step process with the Clerk’s Office and then again through the online portal, once the postcards were mailed out to all registered voters in Kentucky, said Ghibaudy. After filtering the double requests out, more than 218,000 absentee ballots were mailed to voters.
It’s not clear how many have been returned. Election results will be delayed until June 30, in order to account for the time needed to count and verify absentee ballots.
Ghibaudy said one of the main questions the Clerk’s Office continues to get is: If I got an absentee ballot, can I scan it in person?
“No, you cannot do that,” he said. “If you received an absentee ballot by mail, you put it back in the mail or you can drop it off in one of the drop boxes. But you cannot come in and scan it through the machines, because it’s been sent to you in another manner. And it keeps it straight, so that you don’t potentially have two ballots.”
Fill out the ballot, make sure to sign the ballot and the envelope, put it in the mail so it is post-marked by June 23rd, or drop it off in a designated drop box at the Expo Center South Wing lobby.
You must bring a face mask and your identification in order to vote.
Parking
Parking is free for voters at the Expo Center. Drivers must enter through Gates 2, 4, or 6. There is a free shuttle to transport people from the parking lots to the South Wing lobby.
The entrance off Phillips Lane is blocked, starting Monday through July 27, due to construction. Dump trucks are using the area to get between Lot C and the Highlands Festival Grounds. They’re moving more than 60 football fields of dirt to level off Lot C.
Transportation
TARC is offering free rides for voters to the polls on Election Day. The route will go between Union Station (1000 W. Broadway) and the Expo Center from 6:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other polling locations:
- Bullitt: Paroquet Springs Conference Center
- Hardin: Hardin County Government Building
- Oldham: Oldham County High School
- Shelby: Shelby County High School, Floral Hall Shelby County Fairgrounds, Simpsonville Elementary School
- Spencer: Spencer County High School
To find polling locations in other counties across Kentucky, click here.
