(FOX NEWS) -- John Rich, of Big & Rich, debuted his new song "Shut Up About Politics" during an appearance on "The Five" Thursday -- and it has already soared to the top of the charts.
Taking the stage in NYC, the 45-year-old country music star sang the light-hearted tune with the help of "The Five" co-hosts including, Greg Gutfeld, who co-wrote the single.
Of Gutfeld's input, Rich said: "We had the chat about it would be fun to come up with a song when you guys came to Nashville and you [Gutfeld] said, 'I'll send you some ideas' ... and you had some really good lines and 'shut up about politics' was in there and so I pulled that one out and built the song."
Rich also noted that all of the proceeds from the song will be donated to Folds of Honor -- a non-profit that provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.
Whoa!!! #1 in Country, #2 on the planet!! Keep it going! @DanaPerino @greggutfeld @JesseBWatters @FoxNews @foxandfriends @pdoocy @KatiePavlich 100% of proceeds goes to @FoldsofHonor Download NOW-> https://t.co/nuQQijKOXB @bobbybonesshow pic.twitter.com/va2oGqLEjT— John Rich (@johnrich) May 30, 2019
"Shut Up About Politics" debuted at number one on the country music charts and is number two overall. Rich took to Twitter to celebrate the news and thank "The Five" for letting him premiere it.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.