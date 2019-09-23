LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A case that could impact the November election is moving forward.
Louisville Circuit Judge Barry Willette said he will hear a lawsuit challenging Republican Daniel Cameron’s qualifications to serve as Attorney General. In the suit, Joseph Jackson of Louisville claims Cameron has not been a practicing attorney for the eight years required by the Kentucky constitution.
During a brief hearing on Monday, Ben Gastel, who represents Jackson, argued the two years Cameron spent as a federal law clerk do not count.
"The federal judicial handbook is very clear that federal clerks, while they are clerking, are prohibited, ethically, from practicing law," Gastel said.
Cameron's attorney, Sheryl Snyder, said Jackson's team is twisting the meaning of the ethics code.
"A federal law clerk cannot have paying clients on the side," Snyder said. "It doesn't speak to whether you're qualified to run for Attorney General or not."
Snyder said previous court cases favor Cameron, including an unsuccessful 1995 lawsuit against Democrat Ben Chandler that claimed his four years as state auditor did not count as practicing law.
Snyder said politics is behind Jackson’s lawsuit.
"I don't think there's any doubt but that the case provides political fodder for the opposing candidate," Snyder told reporters.
Cameron's Democratic opponent, former Attorney General and Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives Greg Stumbo, has made an issue of Cameron's relative inexperience.
Snyder said he wants the case decided as quickly as possible.
"So that doubt is removed — the lawsuit doesn't cast a doubt upon Daniel's qualifications. Then the voters can decide," said Snyder. "That's who should be deciding who's on the ballot anyway, the voters not the judges."
Jackson denied any involvement by the Democratic Party or the Stumbo campaign.
"I don't have no support," Jackson told WDRB News. "I'm doing this on my own … I want justice served."
Judge Willette will hold a full hearing Oct. 7, which is just a month before the Nov. 5 election. Any decision will almost certainly be appealed.
At one time, Cameron was legal counsel for U.S. Senator and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell's State Director, Terry Carmack, was among those watching the in the courtroom.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.