LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general is thinking about running for governor. 

Daniel Cameron told WDRB News he's praying about it with his family. He and his wife recently welcomed a son, Theodore. 

Cameron said his possible run for governor is a decision he and his family will make in the short term.

On Saturday, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican, announced his intent to enter the 2023 governor's race.

