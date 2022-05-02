LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general is thinking about running for governor.
Daniel Cameron told WDRB News he's praying about it with his family. He and his wife recently welcomed a son, Theodore.
Cameron said his possible run for governor is a decision he and his family will make in the short term.
On Saturday, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican, announced his intent to enter the 2023 governor's race.
