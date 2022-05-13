LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is encouraging voters to report suspected election law violations during the 2022 primary election.
Kentucky voters are encouraged to call a 24-hour hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE (8683) if they notice suspected election law violations.
"Kentuckians play a vital role in identifying suspected election violations, and we urge anyone who witnesses a violation to report it immediately to our office," Cameron said in a news release. "Our Office of Special Prosecutions and Department of Criminal Investigations stand ready to continue our efforts to protect the integrity of our elections by investigating and prosecuting suspected election fraud."
According to a news release, KRS 15.243 gives the Attorney General jurisdiction to investigate election law violations like campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud and poll disruption.
Complaints are being tracked by each county.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.