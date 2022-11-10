LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voters elected the state's first transgender official during Tuesday's midterm elections.
Rebecca Blankenship won a seat on the Berea Independent School Board as a write-in candidate. Berea is about 40 miles south of Lexington.
Blankenship is the mother of four kids in the school system and the first openly-transgender elected official in the entire state.
Blankenship said reaction from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. But now, she's ready to get to work.
"I'm excited to do good things for my kids' school," she said. "I'm excited that we get to do things like make sure teachers get pay raises, that we get to do things like make sure communication and transparency are prioritized, and that we get to invest in vocational education."
Blankenship also said she hopes to inspire others in the LGBTQ community.
