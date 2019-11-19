LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The governor's race is over, but three Kentucky lawmakers have pre-filed a series of bills that take aim at Gov. Matt Bevin.
Democrats Derrick Graham, Joni Jenkins and Angie Hatton said the bills increase transparency in the executive branch. One bill would require additional reporting when state aircraft is used by the governor or his staff for political or personal reasons. Another would require future candidates to file their five most recent tax returns. And a third would limit the time a winning candidate can fundraise to pay back their personal campaign loans.
The lawmakers said Bevin's actions during his time in office prove the need for these bills.
