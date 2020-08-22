LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election Day is 73 days away, and Kentucky's registered voters have until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9 to request an absentee ballot through the state's Voter Information Portal.
Through a bipartisan agreement between Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams, any registered voter who wishes to request an absentee ballot can do so if they have concerns about contracting or spreading COVID-19.
To apply for an absentee ballot, visit GoVoteKY.com and click on "Absentee Ballot Request." You'll be taken to a welcome page, which outlines three different options for voting in the general election:
- Early in-person voting between Oct. 13 and Nov. 2
- In-person voting on Election Day
- Absentee ballot
To continue with the absentee ballot application, click "Next," and you'll arrive on a page that lists requirements to vote absentee, including:
- Person who due to age, disability or illness will be unable to go to the polls on election day, (or concern about contracting or spreading COVID-19)
- Student who temporarily resides outside the county in which he is registered
- Voter who temporarily resides outside the state but who is still eligible to vote in the state
- Person who is incarcerated and has been charged with a crime but has yet to be convicted
- Person whose employment location requires him to be absent from the county all hours and all days absentee voting by machine is conducted
- Military personnel confined to a military base on election day
Check the box indicating you will not be able to appear at the polls on Election Day "due to one of the reasons listed above" and click "Next" to proceed. You will not be asked to clarify your reason for requesting an absentee ballot.
Enter your social security number and date of birth on the following page and click "Next" to proceed. Your name and Kentucky ID number should appear on the following page, on which you're asked to verify and/or update your phone number and email address before clicking "Next" to continue.
Your address determining your voting precinct will appear on the next page. If it is not your current address, update it through the state's voter registration portal. You will also have the option to have your absentee ballot sent to a different address than your residential address. When you're done, click "Next" to continue.
Review your information on the next page and click "Next." You'll then be asked to sign the application using your Kentucky ID number.
Click "Submit Application" on the following page, and you'll be taken to a page confirming your request.
Again, the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9. You can also apply at your county clerks office.
If you apply for an absentee ballot in late August, it will likely be a few weeks before it arrives in the mail. The Executive Director of the Kentucky State Board of Elections, Jared Dearing, said during a board meeting Thursday that ballots will not be printed or mailed until mid to late September.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by county clerks by Nov. 6 for them to count.
Adams said he plans to have more drop-off boxes for absentee ballots at county clerks offices for those who prefer that method to mailing their ballot in. He also encouraged voters to return their ballots as soon as possible.
"The sooner that you get it and the sooner that you send it back to us, the sooner that we can process it and the sooner it could be counted," he said. "That way it can be counted in the election night totals and not days later."
