LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's governor vetoed a bill banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 83, called the Save Women’s Sports Act and sponsored by Sen. Robby Mills, directs the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control to pass regulations banning those identified as males on their birth certificates from participating on girls sports teams.
Current KHSAA policies allow transgender student-athletes to compete on teams based on their gender identities if they have undergone sex reassignment before puberty or undergone such procedures and take hormonal therapies.
In his veto message, Beshear said the Kentucky High School Athletics Association already has fair policies for transgender athletes.
"If it were truly the the intention of the General Assembly to prevent unfair advantage in women's sports, it needed to look no further than the policies of the Kentucky High School Athletics Association," Beshear wrote.
The governor said he believes the bill violates the equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Utah Governor Spencer Cox recently vetoed similar bills.
"They each noted the inability of their state legislatures to identify any existing problems with transgender children participating in their respective school sports," Beshear wrote in the veto message. "I share the same concerns."
This story may be updated.
