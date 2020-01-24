LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban gender reassignment surgery and medications for minors.
House Bill 321 was introduced Friday by state Rep. Savannah Maddox, a Republican from Dry Ridge. The bill would make it a felony for doctors to perform surgeries or prescribe medications to anyone under the age of 18 with the intent to alter their sex.
House Bill 321 would also allow parents to "withhold consent for any activity designed and intended to form their child's conceptions of sex or to treat gender dysphoria," which is described as "a person's persistent discomfort with his or her sex as assigned at birth."
If signed into law, the bill would also create protections for public employees who express opinions about gender identity.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.