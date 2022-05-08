FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans flocked to Churchill Downs for the internationally known Kentucky Derby and it's the only event sport fans can legally bet on in the state.
And despite a run for that to change this legislative session, the proposal didn't make it to the finish line.
"It's been harder than I expected, but I'm gonna keep plugging away until I get it done," Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, said.
Northern Kentucky's representative Adam Koenig is the driving force behind legalizing sports betting and he said it will eventually happen.
"All we did was postponing the inevitable. Everyone knows it's going on. Everyone knows that. We're surrounded by it," he said.
With Ohio joining the sports betting trend next year, every border state except Missouri allows people to wager on sports.
And while that might seem like a way to sway Kentucky lawmakers to vote for the measure Koenig said that's not the case.
"I would like to say it helps my argument but it really doesn't," Koenig said.
Those against the legalization argue it could hurt Kentucky families and lead to gambling problems.
"This type of predatory gambling is designed to prey on human weakness with the government colluding," David Walls with the Family Foundation said.
One betting bill that did pass this session will mean a little more money back for winning tickets, just not in time for Derby weekend.
"And frankly, it's the better's money. So you're going to start getting paid out to the penny sometime this year when all the regulations are are approved and it's ready to go," Koenig said.
Right now, betters get their winnings rounded to the 20 cent the new law makes more exact and pays out winnings to the penny. Rep. Koenig said it'll pay off overtime.
"For someone who bets 50 or 100 all that starts turning into real money when you do it over and over and it will have a real impact on on their play," he said.
The new return could be actualized as early as this August, which would be just in time for any fall meets like the return of the Breeder's Cup at Keeneland.
"It is the most better friendly thing that has happened certainly in Kentucky in a long, long time," Koenig said.
The bill also levels how bets are taxed regardless if you place a bet on your phone or in person. It sets the tax at 1.5 percent for all types.
Koenig is up for re-election and said he plans to keep pushing for sports betting to pass in Kentucky.
