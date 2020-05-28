LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Attorney General and the Secretary of State have formed a Ballot Integrity Task Force to monitor the 2020 primary election.
The new task force, which is composed of election officials and law enforcement professionals, will investigate and try to prevent voter fraud, according to a news release from Secretary of State Michael Adams' office.
"As we’ve made it easy to vote in this election, we’ve also made it hard to cheat, with identify verification necessary to obtain an absentee ballot, monitoring of addresses requesting multiple absentee ballots, tracking of absentee ballots received and sent, and required matching of voter signatures before an absentee ballot is accepted," Adams said in the release. "Add to that, we are working with high-level state and federal law enforcement to ensure against election misdeeds.”
Election officials will give police details of ballots requested and send information about suspicious behavior.
Cameron said in the release that the integrity of elections has never been more important.
"I appreciate the shared commitment of each of the task force members," he said.
