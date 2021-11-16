LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republican Congressman Hal Rogers, who serves the state's Fifth District — including much of eastern Kentucky — filed for re-election.
Rogers is the longest-serving member of Congress in Kentucky's history. He's been in office since 1981 and has served on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee for nearly 40 years.
Rogers said he is fighting for the personal freedom of Kentuckians and for the Second Amendment.
Republican Gerardo Serrano has also filed to run.
