LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voters arriving at the polls in 29 days to vote on two constitutional amendments, one of which could shape the future of abortion access in the state.
As it stands now, Kentucky's constitution doesn't have clear protections for allowing women the choice to an abortion. Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled in August that the state’s near-total abortion ban will stay in place while it reviews challenges from the two abortion clinics that remained in the state, both in Louisville. The state's high court set a hearing after the general election on Nov. 15.
The state's GOP-led legislature previously enacted a "trigger law" banning nearly all abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Once that occurred, the 2019 trigger law called for the immediate end of almost all abortions. The only exception is when the mother's health is threatened.
Here's what will be posed to voters on the ballot in November:
A "yes" vote would mean Kentucky's constitution would explicitly say abortions are not a protected right. To vote "no" would mean Kentucky's constitution would stay the same and would still be flexible for interpretation in regards to abortion.
However, University of Kentucky politics professor Stephen Voss said the result of the vote won't change any current state laws on abortion.
"Even though defeating Amendment 2 would not change abortion law in any way, it might send a signal to Kentucky's judges that enough voters are pro-choice that they can issue a pro-choice judgement later on down the road," Voss said.
Another question, this one concerning Amendment 1, will give Kentucky voters the choice of whether state lawmakers should have the ability to call themselves back to Frankfort for a special session. The constitutional amendment is a lengthy one but would shift the powers from the governor to the legislative branch:
A "yes" vote would mean the person believes the lawmakers can call themselves in without the call of the governor. A "no" vote would mean the power stays with the governor.
Voss said compared to other states, the Kentucky legislative session is short, with only 60 days to pass laws in even years and 30 days in odd years. He said while this amendment is relevant to Beshear and the current Republican super majority, the long-term impact might not be a disadvantage for Democrats.
"Shifting power to the legislative branch might keep policy closer to what Democrats want in the long run, (rather than) maintaining this strong governor position that we have now," he said.
Amendment 1 would also give the lawmakers flexibility of what topic to cover in an extended session. Right now, that power also lies with the governor.
Election Day is Nov. 8. Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the deadline to register to vote.
