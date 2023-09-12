FILE - Kentucky Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter asks a question during a hearing in Frankfort, Ky., Nov. 15, 2022. Chief Justice VanMeter says he won't seek reelection for another term on the state Supreme Court in 2024. His announcement Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 sets the stage for another transition at the top of the state’s judicial system at the end of next year. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, file)