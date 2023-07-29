LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Fancy Farm picnic in Graves County, which is Kentucky's premiere political event, returns next weekend.
With both gubernatorial candidates attending, Andy Beshear and Daniel Cameron, the political stump speeches are expected to be exciting.
Steven Elder, political organizer for the picnic said the fun is all about the crowd. Many people wait hours to secure a seat.
This year political speeches are expected at 2 p.m. central time. The picnic is also one of the largest in the country with all the classics, BBQ, bingo and games.
