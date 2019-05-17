LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Republican candidates are making a last push before next week's primary election.
State Rep. Robert Goforth has invested $750,000 of his own money in his attempt to defeat incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin. Goforth says his poll data shows his popularity is rising.
Bevin says he's not worried about popularity.
"Understand this: anyone setting out to be governor hoping to be popular is not the person Kentucky needs," Bevin said. "The reason we have the problems we have in this state is because people have kicked cans down the road, and when you do that, it makes you popular because you don't make hard decisions."
Goforth says he is confident that he has enough support to win. "If you have seen the polls online and every poll that we have seen, we are ahead big time," Bevin said. "We are going to win this race."
Other Republicans running for governor are William Woods and Ike Lawrence.
