LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's newly elected governor has announced the names of some of his cabinet officials.
Gov.-Elect Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Elect Jacqueline Coleman revealed the names of several cabinet officials and team members at a news conference late Friday afternoon at the Kentucky State Capitol.
Those names include:
- La Tasha Buckner, who was named Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor.
- Holly McCoy-Johnson, who was named Finance Cabinet Secretary
- Mike Berry, the former Kentucky Derby Festival CEO was named the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary.
- John Hicks, who was named the State Budget Director.
- Susan Rieber, who was named he Chief of Staff of the Office of Lieutenant Governor.
- Dorsey Ridley, who was named the Director of Legislative Services for the Office of the Governor.
- Tim Miller, who was named the Department of Revenue Commissioner for the Finance and Administration Cabinet
"With today's announcements, Jacqueline and I are once again making sure we have a talented and experienced team ready to get to work swiftly to address the issues affecting all Kentucky families," said Beshear, in a statement. "I am proud to have this team in place to help us set a positive example in Frankfort -- treating each other with respect, acting with integrity and governing with transparency."
The Gov.-elect specifically praised Berry, who retired in October after after 33 years with the Kentucky Derby Festival, for the experience he brings to fill what will be a critical role.
"In this administration, we are going to make sure that we take advantage of our tourism opportunities. That we increase the dollars the state sees through tourism, and that we especially do that in communities in eastern and western Kentucky.
Beshear's inauguration will take place on Tuesday in Frankfort, Kentucky.
