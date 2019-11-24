LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is endorsing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Bloomberg, Forbes' 11th-richest person in the world, formally announced his candidacy "to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America" on Sunday in a statement posted on a campaign website. The announcement, which comes just 10 weeks before primary voting begins, ended weeks of speculation over whether or not the 77-year-old former Republican would enter the race. Fischer was quick to throw his support behind the former three-term mayor in a statement obtained by WDRB News on Sunday afternoon.
"Mike Bloomberg's unique combination of world-leading political, business, and philanthropic experience makes him ready to be President from Day One," Fischer said in the statement. "America needs a leader that will heal our country's divisions and understands that diversity is strength. Mike's ability to build exceptional teams and unify efforts for results is unparalleled."
Fischer joined Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin of Columbia, South Carolina, in offering an early endorsement of Bloomberg. According to a report by Steve Peoples of The Associated Press, Bloomberg "endeared himself to many of the nation’s mayors, having made huge investments to help train local officials and encouraging them to take action on climate, guns and immigration in particular."
"My work with Mike and his team over the past nine years has clearly shown that he can win both the primary and general elections," Fischer said. "I am proud to support Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign, and look forward to helping him bring his vision to the nation."
Bloomberg said he will spend at least $150 million of his fortune on various pieces of a 2020 campaign. Howard Wolfson, Bloomberg's senior adviser, said the former mayor will not accept political donations, the AP reported.
