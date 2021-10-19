LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council member Kevin Triplett will not run for a second term in 2022.
Triplett made the announcement on Tuesday.
He started representing District 15 in 2019. The area includes the Taylor-Berry, Wilder Park and Hazelwood neighborhoods.
Triplett says he's proud of the efforts to initiate police reform and address the need for more affordable housing.
As a single dad, he says he's looking forward to spending more time with family.
