LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council member Kevin Triplett will not run for a second term in 2022.

Triplett made the announcement on Tuesday.

He started representing District 15 in 2019. The area includes the Taylor-Berry, Wilder Park and Hazelwood neighborhoods.

Triplett says he's proud of the efforts to initiate police reform and address the need for more affordable housing.

As a single dad, he says he's looking forward to spending more time with family.

