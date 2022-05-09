LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council members will dive into the city's new budget proposal beginning Monday.
Mayor Greg Fischer released his final budget proposal as mayor a couple of weeks ago. The $1.3 billion budget focuses heavily on public safety, affordable housing and capital investments.
If the council approves Fischer's proposal, fire and police will get more money to build new facilities and the jail will get extra money to upgrade equipment. Fischer also set aside $22 million for roads and $500,000 for bike and scooter trails.
The council will comb through the proposal beginning Monday, with several hearings to take place before the budget is finalized.
The first public hearing is May 18.
