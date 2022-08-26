LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jefferson County real estate owners will see a slight decrease in countywide property taxes owed at the end of year, but the drop will be partially offset by a separate increase affecting only those whose properties are within the old City of Louisville, according to Mayor Greg Fischer’s office.
The Louisville Metro rates are only a portion of owners’ annual property tax bills, with additional levies for Jefferson County Public Schools, the state and other taxing districts such as suburban fire districts and cities.
Property tax bills arrive in November each year and are due by Dec. 31. Homeowners typically set aside the money monthly through their mortgage escrow accounts.
For this year's bill, Fischer’s office proposes a decrease in the countywide rate payable by all property owners, from 12.89 cents per $100 of assessed value to 12.4 cents. That amounts to $4.90 in savings for every $100,000. The owner of a $200,000 home, for example, would save $9.80.
At the same time, owners whose property is within the Urban Service District — the old City of Louisville before city-county merger — are subject to an additional tax that pays for city services such as fire protection, garbage, yard waste collection and streetlights.
The Urban Services District property tax will rise from 35.46 cents per $100 of assessed value to 35.80 cents, or an additional $3.40 for every $100,000.
Owners of property outside the old city boundaries get services such as garbage and fire protection through taxes levied by suburban fire districts, suburban cities such as Shively and St. Matthews or from fees charged by homeowners associations.
The proposed tax rates, which are pending before the Metro Council, are meant to comply with a Kentucky law that caps the additional revenue cities and counties can receive from property taxes at 4% per year, according to Fischer’s office.
The budget Metro Council passed earlier this year assumes the 4% growth in property taxes, to $170 million, Fischer’s office said.
Residents have an opportunity to comment on the proposed property tax rates during a public hearing at noon on Sept. 7 in room 106 at Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson St.