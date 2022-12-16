LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the Galt House to the White House.
Louisville's next mayor asked President Joe Biden to partner with the city in confronting a series of crises.
Craig Greenberg was in Washington D.C with city leaders from across the country to talk about federal funding chances.
"More than ever, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to continue to invest in federal funds in Louisville and that's what we're going to work on together," Greenberg said.
It was an honor to meet with @POTUS and represent Louisville at the @WhiteHouse today with other newly elected Mayors. Thanks to @SecretaryPete, @SecMartyWalsh, @SecFudge, & @AmbRice46 for meeting to discuss ways to collaborate and make Louisville safer, stronger, and healthier. pic.twitter.com/hiNJBRyI2y— Mayor Elect Craig Greenberg (@RunWithCraig) December 16, 2022
During his campaign, Greenberg prioritized public safety and affordable housing. On Friday, he took those issues to the leader of the free world.
Greenberg met with Biden to talk about ways to promote community policing.
"And having our police really interact with our communities that they serve to build trust in a transparent way and to be more effective and to prevent crimes from happening," Greenberg said. "The solution is certainly not arresting more people."
Greenberg also met with Secretary Marcia Fudge with Housing and Urban Development to discuss how Louisville can build more housing to find the most vulnerable, a roof over their heads.
He also visited with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who recently toured UPS Worldport.
The mayor-elect says more access to public transportation can connect areas that continue to be overlooked.
"That we can continue to improve our roadways, that we can build more neighborhoods," Greenberg said. "That was a very constructive conversation about things we can do in Louisville."
Greenberg sees urgency when looking at the issues facing Louisville, from a downtown struggling to rebound, to the number of positions still open at LMPD, Metro Corrections and other vital city agencies.
He says his conversation with Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh centered around workforce development.
"We talked about the shortage of nurses, of teachers and programs that we can collaborate on with the federal government, our educational institutions with organized labor with business community," Greenberg said.
Now on his way back to Louisville, with numbers saved and a push to keep the city top of mind for federal funds.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.