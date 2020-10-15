LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senator Mitch McConnell says Kentucky's influence in Washington is at stake as the election approaches the home stretch.
McConnell chose to vote early and in-person Thursday morning, with about two-and-half weeks left in the campaign. A small welcoming committee of well-wishers greeted the Senate Majority Leader as he arrived to vote at the Kentucky Expo Center.
The senator says his wife -- Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao -- cast her vote by mail, but McConnell, with cameras in tow, decided to vote in-person -- presumably for himself.
McConnell is trying to win his seventh term. He admits running a campaign during a pandemic has been challenging, but is confident voters will return him to Washington.
"Look, I don't own this seat, I have to earn it," McConnell said after casting his vote.
"And I'm confident the people of Kentucky believe I've done a good job, and don't think it's a good idea to transfer the Majority Leader job from Kentucky to New York, or to admit the District of Columbia as a state or Puerto Rico as a state, and certainly not to pack the Supreme Court, all to which my opponent would do were she to replace me in the Senate."
McConnell's Democratic opponent, Amy McGrath, McGrath voted in her hometown of Georgetown, Kentucky, earlier this week. She spent Thursday morning taking part in a virtual forum put on by Kentucky Youth Advocates. The forum is exploring federal solutions to family issues such as child abuse.
Despite the campaign, the Senate Majority Leader says he has been closely watching the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. McConnell says he plans to schedule a confirmation vote for October 23 -- just ten days before the election. And he says he has the votes to place her on the court.
