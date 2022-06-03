LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said lawmakers are working on a gun violence bill.
Congress is back in session next week, and McConnell, the top Senate Republican, said a compromise on legislation is possible. Public pressure has ratcheted up after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, the three of which resulted in 35 deaths.
"We're working on trying to come up with a bipartisan proposal to target the two obvious problems: mental illness and school safety," McConnell said. "Hopefully, when we go back in session next week, we'll have something to present on a bipartisan basis that may actually pass the Senate."
President Joe Biden implored Congress — and particularly the Republican senators, who have spent years blocking almost every gun control measure — to act.
“This time, it’s time for the Senate to do something,” Biden said in remarks from the White House.
But McConnell has not detailed the specific types of gun control he would support, so it's unclear if Biden's call Thursday night for more background checks or any restrictions on assault weapons would make it into the legislation.
Instead, the bipartisan group is intensifying talks to reach a deal on incremental changes to the nation’s gun laws, after a decade of mostly failed efforts ever since a gunman killed 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
At most, the senators may be able reach consensus in a few distinct areas — bolstering school security measures; adding more mental health resources in communities; and possibly sending money to the states to encourage red flag laws to keep firearms out of the hands of those who would do harm.
Expectations are low that even the most modest gun control measures could find support among Republicans in Congress, particularly in the evenly-split 50-50 Senate where at least 60 votes are needed to advance legislation past a filibuster. Senators aren’t expected to even broach ideas for an assault weapon ban or other restrictions that are popular with the public as potential ways to curb the most lethal mass shootings.
Related Stories:
- Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'
- 4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead
- Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
- 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.