In this image from Senate Television, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks on the Senate floor, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. Despite mounting mass shootings in communities nationwide — two in the past two weeks alone, including Tuesday in Texas and the racist killing of Black shoppers at a Buffalo, New York, market 10 days earlier — lawmakers have been unwilling to set aside their differences and buck the gun lobby to work out any compromise. (Senate Television via AP)