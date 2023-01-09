LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana representatives spent last week waiting — and waiting some more — in Washington.
Kentucky Rep. Morgan McGarvey and Indiana Rep. Erin Houchin traveled to the nation's capital expecting to be sworn in Monday after winning their elections in November.
McGarvey
was elected in November to Kentucky's 3rd District seat in the U.S. House, which was held by John Yarmuth for 16 years. Houchin defeated Democrat Matthew Fyfe in the November election. A former state senator from Salem, Indiana, she succeeds Trey Hollingsworth, who held the seat for six years and chose not to run for reelection.
Busy US Capitol shot.jpg
The United State Capitol on the first day of the 118th Congress, January 3, 2023.
DC bound.jpg
WDRB News' photojournalist Frank Stamper and reporter Monica Harkins travel from Louisville to Washington, D.C. Monday, January 2, 2023 for the beginning of the 118th Congress.
Lobster roll and camera.jpg
WDRB News crew enjoys East Coast lobster rolls on a lunch break.
Frank camera set up Monday nighgt.jpg
WDRB's photojournalist Frank Stamper sets up a Monday night camera set up.
night time capitol.jpg
WDRB News set up a camera shot showing the U.S. Capitol dome Monday, January 2.
Monday night Monica Capitol in background.jpg
WDRB's Monica Harkins poses for a photo after recording a reporter package with the U.S. Capitol dome in the background.
Capitol close.jpg
Tuesday morning, WDRB News crew begins reporting from the U.S. Capitol at 9 a.m. for the first day of the 118th Congress.
Longworth side.jpg
Many of the U.S. House of Representatives have their offices in the Longworth building pictured here.
Morgan McGarvey name plate.jpg
Freshman Congress members get the keys to their new offices Tuesday, Jan. 3. 2024. Pictured here is the name plate for Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky.
Frank Stamper and Rep. McGarvey.jpg
WDRB's Frank Stamper captures Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky, as he walks into his office for the first time.
McGarvey two shot.jpg
WDRB News is the first crew to interview Rep. Morgan McGarvey in his office in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
McGarvey picture and UK bourbon.jpg
U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey displays a photo of him and his family in the Kentucky Senate Chambers.
Rep. McGarvey wall.jpg
U.S. Congressmen Morgan McGarvey displays a bourbon barrel lid from the Kentucky Distillers' Association in his new office on Capitol Hill.
Bourbon display in Rep. Morgan McGarvey's office.jpg
Rep. Morgan McGarvey displays some bourbon in the front room of his new D.C. office.
Longworth building.jpg
Many of the U.S. House of Representatives have their offices in the Longworth building pictured here.
House Republican party sign.jpg
This sign was seen Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 outside the U.S. Capitol and says the U.S. House is 'under new management' and 'fully open.' But, ironically, the Republican party took four days of voting on the House Speaker.
Capitol side shot w security.jpg
Side view of the U.S. Capitol.
Capitol fish eye.jpg
Capitol view from a designated media live shot spot outside.
Dome in capitol.jpg
Photo inside the U.S. Capitol dome.
Video shows the inside of the U.S. Capitol dome.
view outside the capitol.jpg
View of the Washington Monument from inside the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Mitch McConnell handshake.jpg
WDRB's Monica Harkins secures an exclusive one-on-one interview with Kentucky's Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Sen. McConnell two shot.jpg
WDRB's Monica Harkins and photojournalist Frank Stamper secure an exclusive one-on-one interview with Kentucky's Sen. Mitch McConnell in his leadership office.
McConnell and Monica two shot.jpg
WDRB's Monica Harkins secures an exclusive one-on-one interview with Kentucky's Sen. Mitch McConnell on the day he makes history as longest serving party leader in the U.S. Senate.
McConnell campaign wall.jpg
In Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell's leadership office you can see a wall decorated with old campaign posters. Including a poster when he ran with former Congressmen John Yarmuth, who at the time was running as a Republican.
McConnell close up.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell uses old campaign posters as decor in his leadership office.
Sen. Mitch McConnell.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell sits with WDRB News for an exclusive one-on-one interview the day he makes history as longest party leader in the U.S. Senate, Jan. 3, 2023.
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell has two offices. This video shows his leadership office in the U.S. Capitol.
This video shows some of the pictures and decor displayed in the room Sen. McConnell uses for meetings and interviews in the U.S. Capitol.
McConnell seat of Ky Senators.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays photos of all the senators before him.
The predecessors to Ky Senator Mitch McConnell
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays photos of all the senators before him.
Close up of Ky senators plaque.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays photos of all the senators before him this is a close up of the text displayed.
view of the Washington Monument from inside the Capitol.jpg
This is the view from a window in the House's media room.
Monica outside capitol.jpg
WDRB's Monica Harkins prepares for an afternoon live shot on the first day of the voting process for the U.S. Speaker of the House Jan. 3, 2023.
WDRB's Monica Harkins prepares alongside national and international news outlets for a live shot on the first day of voting for the U.S. House Speaker.
Library of Congress.jpg
Library of Congress sits across the lawn of the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. james Comer sign.jpg
Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023 WDRB News meets with Kentucky's Republican Rep. James Comer for a one-on-one interview.
Rep. James Comer two shot.jpg
Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023 WDRB News meets with Kentucky's Republican Rep. James Comer for a one-on-one interview.
Rep. James Comer wall 2.jpg
Kentucky's Republican Rep. James Comer displays photos in his D.C. office.
Sen. Mitch and Comer.jpg
Kentucky's Republican Rep. James Comer displays photos in his D.C. office including when he met Sen. Mitch McConnell when Comer was FFA president.
Rep James Comer FFA wall.jpg
Kentucky's Republican Rep. James Comer displays his FFA jacket in his D.C. office. Below is a photo of when Comer met Sen. Mitch McConnell when Comer was FFA president.
Rep. James Comer photo wall.jpg
Kentucky's Republican Rep. James Comer displays photos in his D.C. office with presidents past and present.
Cannon building.jpg
An American flag waves above the Cannon Building on Capitol Hill.
Frank outside the capitol.jpg
WDRB's photojournalist Frank Stamper walks in front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023.
SCOTUS building
The United States Supreme Court, SCOTUS, building on Jan. 4, 2023.
Russell building.jpg
U.S. Senators use the Russell Building for offices and meetings.
Russell bldg rotunda.jpg
Inside the Russell Building news outlets set gear up for live shots in the rotunda.
Inside the Russell Building news outlets set gear up for live shots in the rotunda.
Sen Paul flag display.jpg
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, displays flags in his office in the Russell Building.
Sen. Rand Paul with cam.jpg
WDRB News interviews Sen. Rand Paul in a one-on-one interview Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sen. Mitch McConnell desk.jpg
Senator Mitch McConnell's office in the Russell Building.
Mitch McConnell custom mug.jpg
Senator Mitch McConnell's personalized mug in his office in the Russell Building.
pieces from each NCAA basketball floor.jpg
Senator Mitch McConnell displays pieces from both UofL and UK basketball NCAA Championship game floor boards in his office in the Russell Building.
Sen. McConnell politics wall.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays his favorite political cartoons from his career in his Russell Building office space.
McConnell first cartoon.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays his favorite political cartoons from his career in his Russell Building office space. This cartoon is one of the very first ever made mentioning Sen. McConnell.
McConnell senate race cartoon.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays his favorite political cartoons from his career in his Russell Building office space.
McConnell grave cartoon.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays his favorite political cartoons from his career in his Russell Building office space.
McConnell political cartoon shark.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays his favorite political cartoons from his career in his Russell Building office space.
McConnell political comics.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays his favorite political cartoons from his career in his Russell Building office space.
McConnell politics cartoon sheriff.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays his favorite political cartoons from his career in his Russell Building office space.
McConnell politics cartoon temps.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays his favorite political cartoons from his career in his Russell Building office space.
McConnell politics cartoons.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays his favorite political cartoons from his career in his Russell Building office space.
Sen McConnell politics cartoon campaign.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell displays his favorite political cartoons from his career in his Russell Building office space.
Sen. Mitch McConnell's office in the Russell Building is one of three that has a balcony with this view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Library of Congress and U.S. Capitol.
view from McConnell's office.jpg
Sen. Mitch McConnell's office in the Russell Building is one of three that has a balcony with this view of the U.S. Capitol.
Capitol barricades.jpg
Two years following the Jan. 6 attack you can see barricades and police on the Capitol grounds but the public does has some outdoor access.
Capitol police.jpg
Two years following the Jan. 6 attack you can see Capitol police monitoring an entrance of the U.S. Capitol.
Visitor center.jpg
Sign shows U.S. Capitol tours information.
US Capitol right side.jpg
WDRB News captures the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 4, 2023.
US capitol police car.jpg
U.S. Police patrol car parked in the front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 4, 2023.
