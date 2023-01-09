McGarvey two shot.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana representatives spent last week waiting — and waiting some more — in Washington.

Kentucky Rep. Morgan McGarvey and Indiana Rep. Erin Houchin traveled to the nation's capital expecting to be sworn in Monday after winning their elections in November. 

McGarvey was elected in November to Kentucky's 3rd District seat in the U.S. House, which was held by John Yarmuth for 16 years. Houchin defeated Democrat Matthew Fyfe in the November election. A former state senator from Salem, Indiana, she succeeds Trey Hollingsworth, who held the seat for six years and chose not to run for reelection. 

IMAGES | WDRB News travels to Washington for 1st week of 118th Congress

1 of 73