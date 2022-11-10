JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than 1,500 votes still haven't been counted in Clark County.
Election officials said the ballots were put through a voting machine, but didn't tabulate.
They're currently sitting in the basement of the Clark County Judicial Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Now, voters want results and answers.
"It's very concerning to me, I voted absentee ballot," Sharon King said. "So, I am very concerned that my vote counts."
Days after the midterm elections, Clark County voters are worried because some races and issues are still unresolved.
"Right now, I am wondering how that could happen because usually what happens is the absentee ballots are brought to whatever precinct and they're run through the machines so somebody dropped the ball," King said.
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said all of the ballots have one through a voting machine but some were still not counted.
"So, they've all been put through the machine but as it's been said, we believe that there is one machine in particular where the data did not transfer when that media was put into the computer," Popp said.
According to Popp, the problem was discovered because of a discrepancy with the tabulation and numbers of votes.
"I looked at the data at the election results and I can see that were were zeros and I know every single ballot was tabulated," Popp said.
After the issue was discovered, it was shared with members of the bipartisan election board.
"We want to make sure every vote counts," Clark County Election Board member Mark Grube said. "And that's my stance on this and I think it's everyone else's stance that every vote get tabulated and counted."
Election officials believe about 1,700 votes weren't counted but no one is pointing fingers.
"It looks like it may just be a simple issue with our data card, the memory sticks that were fed on one of the central count machines for absentee votes," Clark County Election Board member Andy Steele said.
The bipartisan Clark County election board will meet on Friday to re-tabulate and recount all of the votes.
"I kind of take the circumstances, Andy, I don't believe there's any ballots missing or anything of that nature," Grube said.
