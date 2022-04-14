LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The House Majority Whip is stepping down from the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Rep. Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, announced his retirement late Thursday following the adjournment of the 2022 regular session.
This year, McCoy was instrumental in House Bill 9, the charter school funding bill, which he sponsored. The bill was vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear. Lawmakers overrode the veto earlier this week, making it law.
"It's an incredible privilege to serve Bardstown and Nelson County in the House and I'm grateful to this community for placing their trust in me," McCoy said in a news release. "I've said all along that I have no intention to become a career politician and the time has come to move on to the next chapter."
McCoy was elected to the House in 2016 to represent the state's 50th House District. In 2018, he was chosen in the House Majority Caucus to serve as Majority Whip. He has also served on several House Committees.
He will finish out his term that ends Dec. 31.
