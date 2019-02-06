FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians could soon have more options to sign up to be an organ donor.
A senate committee in Frankfort advanced a bill Tuesday that would let people sign up for the organ donor registry online.
It would be through a state website to sign up for state services called the Kentucky Online Gateway. Since Kentuckians will soon only be renewing their driver's licenses every eight years, and that's where most people register, state leaders fear there will be a drop off in the number of donors.
This bill aims to address that.
"It's great that we can do this public service," Sen. Julie Raque Adams said. "And it's really not costing much money at all to save lives and help families."
Circuit court clerks will soon see 500,000 fewer people each year renewing their licenses.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.