Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Louisville students traveled to Kentucky's capitol on Wednesday to support the CROWN Act.
The students held a rally and lobbied legislators to pass Senate Bill 63, which bans discrimination based on hair featuring natural textures, types and styles.
Seneca High School student Deshay Felton said "We want people to know that our hair is our hair."
The CROWN Act stands for "Creating a Respectful World for Natural Hair." Supporters said it would end discrimination against natural and protective hairstyles commonly worn by minorities including African Americans.
"This just shows that if there is a rule that is going to dim our character, we aren't going to stay quiet, and we aren't going to be shutdown," said Seneca student Cameron Austin.
Organizations including Justice Now, Real Young Prodigies, Hip Hop into Learning, Black Student Unions and the ACLU of Kentucky took part in the rally and concert at the Capitol Annex.
State Sen. Whitney H. Westerfield (R-Hopkinsville) supports the bill. "I regret that this is something that we even have to do, but the hair that God gave you should be the hair you get to wear."
More than 300 students are lobbying legislators to pass the Crown Act. Student groups including Justice Now, Young Prodigys, and Black Student Unions. pic.twitter.com/2z1aDrUemY— Jailen Leavell (@nextleavell) March 1, 2023
The ACLU of Kentucky said this type of discrimination disproportionately affects people of color, particularly Black women. Black women are 1.5 times more like to be sent home from work due to their hair. Additionally, Black women are 80% more likely to say they have changed their hair from its natural state to fit in at the office.
Former State Representative Attica Scott was a primary sponsor of the bill, and as lawmakers advance the measure, she said this could be the session the CROWN Act passes.
"Our young people are paying close attention to what we do and how we lead, and the least we can do is inspire them to be the kind of leaders that we need right now and in the future," said Scott.
Several Kentucky communities have passed local ordinances. Hip Hop group Real Young Prodigies have lobbied more than a year and helped Louisville pass its CROWN Act ordinance.
"For us to be here today, something we fought for, something we got declined, people said no. For us to be here right now is an honor," said Geriah McMialan from the Real Young Prodigies.
House Rep. George Brown Jr. (D-Lexington) praised the young people standing up for their beliefs. "As the children led the march in Alabama and the fight in Birmingham for there to be civil rights and stop what was happening in Alabama, these children are doing the same thing."
The bill has passed out of committee and awaits a vote on the Senate floor. If it passes there, it would head to the House.
