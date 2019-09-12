LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pete Buttigieg will be the next Democratic candidate for president to campaign in Louisville.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor will attend a "grassroots event" hosted by Play Louisville. The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The location of the event will be sent out to attendees upon RSVP, according to the nightclub's Facebook page.
Tickets to the event, which start at $25, can be purchased here.
Fellow Democratic candidates Tim Ryan and Bernie Sanders made stops in Louisville earlier this summer.
