LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a stop in Kentucky to campaign for incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin the day before state's gubernatorial election.
The president will hold a "Keep America Great" rally at 7 p.m. Monday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Trump was last in the state in August to address veterans in Louisville.
"Well, I don’t know," Trump said when asked in August if Bevin needs his support to win reelection. "But he’s been a terrific governor. He’s really done a good job. In fact, he’s done such a good job that some people weren’t happy. He had to straighten out the pensions or the state was going to have a lot of problems. And he really has worked very hard. He loves the state, as I do, and he asked me to come and I’m coming for him and in his honor."
Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the state Friday, Nov. 1, to promote Bevin's campaign. At a rally in southeastern Kentucky, Pence praised Bevin as a "proven conservative," pointing to the governor's stances against abortion and for gun rights. Pence also trumpeted Kentucky's economic performance during Bevin's tenure.
"If you want to send a message to Washington, D.C., that enough is enough, and that Kentucky is tired of the endless investigations and their partisan impeachment, if you want to send a message to the do-nothing Democrats that Kentucky supports President Donald Trump, vote Republican in next Tuesday's election," Pence said.
Attorney General Andy Beshear, Bevin's Democratic challenger, made several stops throughout Kentucky, including the Okolona Democratic Club's Chili Dinner in Louisville, over the final weekend of the campaign. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
