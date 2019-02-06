FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bill would give children in foster care the right to see their siblings.
During testimony on Senate Bill 31, lawmakers heard from the Fitzgerald family Wednesday. Ian and Lilly Fitzgerald were removed from their home and are now in their grandparents custody.
But they have three other step-siblings who they haven't be allowed to see in months.
"Ian and Lilly basically raised these three children," said Patty Fitzgerald, the children's grandmother. "They're their brothers and sisters, and they've had no contact for over a year now."
The bill would allow siblings in state custody, removed from their home and not jointly placed the right to visit one another as long as there is no safety concern.
The bill now moves to the full senate.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.