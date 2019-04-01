LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Protesters briefly interrupted remarks by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell while he attended a campus event in his Kentucky hometown.
Nearly a dozen protesters stood up during Monday’s event at the University of Louisville. The protest broke out when McConnell was about to introduce Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who was invited as part of the McConnell Center Distinguished Speaker Series on campus.
One protester, identifying herself as a McConnell constituent, shouted at the Kentucky Republican: “If you expect our leadership, why don’t you stand with us?” Protesters stood up as McConnell praised students on campus.
She condemned McConnell for accepting campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry. Kentucky is one of the country’s leading coal producers, and McConnell has been a staunch advocate for the coal industry.
McConnell didn’t respond directly to the protesters, who sang “Which side are you on?” an old coal miner’s union protest song, while being led out by police.
When his remarks resumed, McConnell said, “We hadn’t planned on having entertainment. Welcome to America these days.” The event continued with Kaine’s speech.
Campus officials said no charges were being filed against the protesters.
