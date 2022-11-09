LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For decades, whether you lived in the city or near the coal mines, the majority of voting Kentuckians shared a political identity: the Democratic Party.
As recently as 2016, Democrats held a 53-47 majority in the state House of Representatives. But the night former President Donald Trump was elected, things flipped. Heading into Tuesday's election, Republicans held a supermajority edge at 75-25.
Having lost almost all rural seats, for the past few cycles, Democrats hoped to take advantage of Louisville's voter population. But Tuesday, Republicans held many contested seats while claiming two more: Charles Miller and Jeff Donohue, both of whom represent the southern part of Jefferson County.
Steve Voss, a political science professor at the University of Kentucky, said there are reasons beyond the Republican re-drawing of district lines for the losses, including a shift in voter demographics and, in Tuesday's election, support for Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf.
"Not only did Democrats underperform expectations in the Louisville area, but we also had a close mayor's race in the Louisville area," Voss said. "And, of course, the lines didn't change and weren't a result of redistricting."
The focus now turns to 2023, when all the state's constitutional offices are on the ballot. Five are currently held by Republicans. One held by a Democrat, and he's seeking re-election: Governor Andy Beshear.
