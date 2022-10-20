LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican candidate for the Kentucky House appealed a judge's ruling that disqualified her from November's race.
Jefferson County Judge Annie O'Connell ruled Wednesday that Susan Tyler Witten, who was on the ballot for the 31st House District, would be disqualified. The district stretches from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown.
Witten's would-be opponent, Democrat Susan Foster, filed the lawsuit arguing that Witten and her two signatories are not residents of the newly drawn district when she filed paperwork.
Kentucky lawmakers redistricted the 31st District this year.
Witten filed her paperwork to run in the election Jan. 19. According to the ruling, Witten's address did not become part of the 31st District until the next day.
She wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that she'd appeal the ruling and said Thursday morning that her notification and declaration was signed by her mother and husband, who live in the district, which is required by law.
