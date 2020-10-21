LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Chaos and confusion."
That's how Republican members of the Kentucky Senate described the process of finding relief for utility bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the situation isn't clear for customers.
"When we get these calls, we don't know how to respond because we haven't been included in any of the discussions, and it creates a lot of chaos and confusion," Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said during a news conference Wednesday.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday signed an executive order that ends the state moratorium on utility disconnections on Nov. 6. Any utility company that wants to cut someone off must first negotiate a six-month payment plan, the governor said.
Beshear's order also designated $15 million in federal pandemic relief funds toward the "Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund," which Kentuckians can use to avoid having their natural gas, water, wastewater or electric services disconnected.
Some GOP senators, however, say some customers don't know what to do because the Public Service Commission ended its moratorium Tuesday, Oct. 20. The commission has also instructed utilities to automatically place customers with past-due balances into payment plans that last at least six months.
"Some citizens are seeing cutoffs happen, and others will not have cutoffs until Nov. 6. Clear communication needs to happen," said Sen. David Givens, R- Greensburg. "Constituents are contacting their local aid office, and they know nothing about a $15 million Healthy at Home Fund to help pay utility bills."
The Republican senators also took issue with the state's handling of unemployment insurance and pandemic restrictions on churches.
Beshear, meanwhile, criticized the senators' timing of their news conference, which started 30 minutes before his 4 p.m. pandemic briefing Wednesday.
"As best as I can tell, it was like a festivus and airing of grievances. We'll look at them," the governor said. "Have a press conference at a different time, and we'll be able to answer whatever concerns or issues are raised."
Both Louisville Gas & Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Company (KU) have suspended disconnections until at least Nov. 9 and have waived late fees for residential customers through Dec. 31, according to a news release from the utilities Wednesday.
"Disconnections are always a last resort for LG&E and KU, especially in the case of an ongoing pandemic," the utilities said in the news release.
