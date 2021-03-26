LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers return to Frankfort on Monday for the final two days of the session, and the Republican super-majority plans to override Gov. Andy Beshear's recent vetoes.
"We will give all his veto messages consideration and will be working through those over the coming days," said Rep. Steven Rudy (R-Paducah), the House Majority Floor Leader.
The governor has vetoed about two dozen bills so far.
The most challenging bill for lawmakers to override will likely be the school choice bill, which narrowly passed the House. But legislative leaders are expected to push funding for all-day kindergarten as a way to entice those still on the fence.
"The all-day kindergarten is still on the table," said Sen. Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown), the Senate Majority Floor Leader. "If we're able to override the vetoes on the school choice bill, we will quickly take up the funding for full-day kindergarten."
Lawmakers are also expected to take up bills limiting no-knock warrants and offering liability protection for businesses sued because of COVID-19.
