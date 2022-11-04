LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday was day two of Kentucky's first-ever three-day early voting period, and residents in some of the state's rural counties are taking advantage of the flexible schedule.
This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19 anyone registered to vote can cast their ballot on those days.
By early-afternoon Friday, Bullitt County's early voting location at Zoneton Middle School had about 500 ballots cast. One poll worker there told WDRB that number is double the amount they saw total on Thursday.
"I'm not seeing the turnout on Thursday and Friday that I would like to see," Bullitt County Clerk Kevin Mooney said.
Mooney believes if more voters show up early, it spreads out the workload for poll workers, giving voters a better experience.
"These extra 24 hours — three days, eight hours a day — is an opportunity for voters to not have to wait in line on Election Day," he said.
In Hardin County, which has one early voting center, about 1,800 voters turned out on Thursday.
"[Thursday] we voted more people than we voted in the May primary," said Hardin County Clerk Debbie Donnelly.
Donnelly reported by Friday afternoon they had more than 1,200 voters turnout.
"To me, it's just a no brainer. People should choose the early voting just in case something happens," said Donnelly. "You never know what's going to happen. You could get sick, someone could be in the hospital, something could happen. So then you've lost your vote."
Last week, Adams' office announced Kentucky had more than 22,000 new registrations and could see more than 16,000 new voters in this year's election. The extra days adds flexibility for everyone, regardless of where they live. There's a larger timeframe in which to vote and more places to do so.
Mooney says before the county only had one location for early voting, but expanded to three early voting centers for the first time last May.
"We saw the opportunity to increase the customer service for our voters... and the vote centers give us the ability that anybody can vote anywhere," Mooney said. "So anybody with a driver's license — whether they live in Nicholls and work in Mt. Washington or they live in Lebanon Junction and they work in the southwest Jefferson — they can stop off at the north end of the county if they're running late, and nobody walks in the wrong precinct again."
Below are the early voting locations in each county for Nov. 3-5:
- Breckinridge County:
- Breckinridge County Courthouse
- 208 S. Main St., Hardinsburg, KY
- Bullitt County:
- Paroquet Springs Conference Center
- 395 Paroquet Springs Drive, Shepherdsville, KY
- Zoneton Middle School
- 797 Old Preston Highway, Shepherdsville, KY
- Eastside Middle School
- 6925 state Road 44, Mt. Washington, KY
- Grayson County:
- Center On Main
- 425 S. Main St., Leitchfield, KY
- Hardin County:
- Hardin County Clerk's Office
- 150 N. Provident Way, Suite 103, Elizabethtown, KY
- Hart County:
- Hart County Clerks Office
- 200 Main St., Munfordville, KY
- Henry County:
- Henry County Fairgrounds 4H Building
- Castle Highway, New Castle, KY
- Jefferson County:
- The Jeffersonian
- 10617 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY
- Louisville Marriott East
- 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Louisville, KY
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
- 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY
- Mary Queen of Peace
- 4017 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY
- Sun Valley Community Center Multipurpose Room'
- 6505 Bethany Lane, Louisville, KY
- Kentucky Exposition Center East Hall A & B
- 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, KY
- Old Forester's Paristown Hall
- 724 Brent St., Louisville, KY
- LaRue County:
- LaRue County Courthouse
- 209 W. High St., Hodgenville, KY
- Marion County:
- David R. Hourigan Government Building
- 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY
- Meade County:
- Home & Garden Building
- 884 Hillcrest Drive, Building O, Brandenburg, KY
- Nelson County:
- Nelson County Library
- 201 Cathedral Manor, Bardstown, KY
- Oldham County:
- John Black Community Center
- 1551 N. Highway 393, La Grange, KY
- Shelby County:
- Stratton Community Center
- 215 Washington St., Shelbyville, KY
- Spencer County:
- Spencer County Clerk's Office
- 2 W. Main St., Taylorsville, KY
- Taylor County:
- Taylor County Courthouse
- 203 N. Court St., Campbellsville, KY
- Trimble County:
- Trimble County Clerk's Office
- 30 Highway 42 East, Bedford, KY
- Washington County:
- Washington County Clerk's Office
- 117 N. Cross Main St., Springfield, KY
Saturday is the last day for early voting. For more information, including voting hours for each county, click here.
