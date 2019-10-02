LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said he wants to make class sizes smaller and cut back on standardized testing if he's elected governor.
Beshear, who is challenging Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin in November's election, and running mate Jacqueline Coleman released an education plan Wednesday titled "Building Kentucky's Future." The proposed plan addresses teacher shortages and outlines possible expansions to early childhood education, mental health services for kids and career and technical education.
If elected, Beshear said he won't sign a budget bill unless it properly funds education.
"Prioritizing our public schools, teachers and students is the single best investment we can make to build a better, brighter future for our families," Beshear said in a news release.
Bevin has criticized Beshear for not giving specifics on paying for the proposals. Bevin's campaign said he has put 100% of lottery funds in education and fully funded teachers' pensions.
