LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republicans and Democrats have chosen candidates for the special election to fill the Kentucky Senate seat vacated by Morgan McGarvey.
The Jefferson County Republican Party unanimously selected Misty Glin, who most recently was a candidate for JCPS school board District 6.
The Jefferson County Democratic Party nominated Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong.
U.S. Representative-elect McGarvey won the Kentucky Third District seat in Congress left open by the retirement of Democrat John Yarmuth. McGarvey takes office this week.
A special election for Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be held Feb. 21.
Chambers Armstrong plans to file her nomination form at the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
