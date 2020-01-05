LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker will vie for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 U.S. Senate race.
Booker, from Louisville, made the announcement Sunday in downtown Louisville. He will challenge Amy McGrath, who announced her Senate bid in July, Jimmy Ausbrooks, Mike Broihier, Steven Cox, Eric Rothmuller and Bennie Smith for the Democratic nomination to run against Republican Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November's general election.
"This is a statement that we're taking our future back," Booker said in a tweet announcing his candidacy. "It is a declaration that nothing will change unless we stand together and fight for it."
It’s official: I’m running for Senate to defeat Mitch McConnell.This is a statement that we're taking our future back. It is a declaration that nothing will change unless we stand together and fight for it. Join our movement. Chip in: https://t.co/0jwsl8VSOu. pic.twitter.com/vDSeeHcnUt— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) January 5, 2020
Booker released a campaign video Sunday, titled "Charles Booker is running to defeat Mitch McConnell," to accompany his announcement. In the video, he calls out McConnell for doing "nothing for Kentucky."
"The more power he's won in Washington, the more we've lost in Kentucky," said Booker, who goes on to recount his west Louisville roots and advocate for the Green New Deal and Medicare for all. " ... I know Kentucky is the future, and America should follow our lead."
Booker, who was elected to the Kentucky State House in 2018 to become the youngest African-American state legislator in 90 years, formed an exploratory committee in November to consider the Senate bid.
