FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Republican-dominated General Assembly convened Tuesday for a 30-day legislative session to kick off 2023.
It will be a busy couple of months in Frankfort. Taxes, medical marijuana and sports betting are just a few of the issues legislators are expected to take up.
The state House and Senate gaveled in at noon with Republicans firmly in power with supermajorities in both chambers again. Rep. David Osborne was named the state House speaker again. The GOP numbers mean lawmakers can override any veto issued by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
One of the first actions from the House was to introduce a measure recognizing U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's tenure as the longest-serving U.S. Senate party leader.
Lawmakers pointed to McConnell's influence in Washington in securing federal funding for building a new bridge between Kentucky and Ohio. The Louisville Republican is expected to be in Cincinnati on Wednesday with President Joe Biden and Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine in announcing funding to replace the Brent Spence Bridge.
Other legislation on the table includes a measure calling for another phased reduction in the state's individual income tax rate. It would be a follow-up to a measure enacted in 2022 that triggered a reduction of the state individual income tax rate from 5% to 4.5% at the start of this year. The ultimate goal for GOP lawmakers is to phase out individual income taxes in Kentucky.
High-profile, perennial issues could resurface during the session. Republicans are split when it comes to expanded gaming including efforts to legalize, regulate and tax sports betting and resolve lingering questions over so-called gray machines — devices resembling slot machines that have spread in stores across the state.
Lawmakers also could consider another push to fully legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, which is an issue that splits GOP lawmakers.
Kentucky State Rep. Nima Kulkarni (D) announced her support for cannabis reform on the first day of the legislative session. She’s drafted a bill that calls for a constitutional amendment to “let the people decide.”
As for abortion, the issue is still being decided by Kentucky's State Supreme Court. At a December luncheon in Louisville, House Majority Whip Jason Nemes (R) said Republicans would be in reactionary mode depending on the Court's outcome.
Republicans added to their supermajorities in last year's election, and the House and Senate welcomed a bevy of new lawmakers Tuesday. Lawmakers are scheduled to meet the rest of this week, then take a break before reconvening in February. The session will continue until March 30.
The legislative session will play out against the backdrop of the state's biggest political contest: the race for governor.
By the time the session ends, the hotly contested Republican primary for governor will be in full gear. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who has feuded with GOP lawmakers over a series of issues, is seeking a second term. The governor is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth speech to the legislature and a statewide television audience Wednesday evening.
