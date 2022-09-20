LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's next mayor and a potential change to Kentucky's constitution aimed at abortion rights are two of the headline issues on the ballot this November.
There are also thousands of other races across the state, which is why Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is encouraging more people to vote.
The deadline to register for the 2022 Kentucky election is Oct. 11.
Adams also focused on protecting election security and the people who run them.
"In the month of August, we saw almost 10,000 new voters register," Adams, R, said.
Now, there's a new registration option for veterans who fought to protect our right to vote.
"Where now we're going to be registering voters at VA facilities. That's not just our veterans. It's also their family members," Adams said.
As for what's on the ballot, it's a long list.
Adams warns if you vote straight-ticket, your ballot will count, but it's incomplete.
"Because there's judges to vote on, there's non-partisan local races to vote on," he said. "The school board is non-partisan."
There are also two constitutional amendments, including one that puts the future of abortion rights on the ballot.
"People are very passionate, both sides, they're very passionate about their feelings on that. I think they'll be out to vote," Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw, R, said.
Holsclaw is also on the ballot this fall. She's being challenged by Democratic candidate Tina Ward-Pugh.
Every county clerk position in Kentucky is up for election this year.
Adams said the past two years for county clerks have been difficult, between the pandemic workarounds and, lately, election misinformation.
"I've seen the frustration, I've seen in many cases resignations of county clerks who just got fed up with the abuse," Adams said.
Adams says six county clerks have quit in the past two months — and he has a message for those attacking officials.
"It's not that you're criticizing some disembodied guy in Frankfort on TV. It's people that you know," he said. "That you're falsely accusing your neighbors, your poll workers and your county clerks. So knock it off.'
Click here to register to vote online. A voter registration card can also be obtained at your county clerk's office. The general election will take place on Nov. 8.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.