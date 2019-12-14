LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Treva Hodges retained her victory over incumbent Bob Hall in the race for mayor of Charlestown, Indiana, after a recount Saturday.
Hodges defeated Hall 1,353 to 1,329, according to Tom Lowe, Hodges' attorney. The recount flipped five votes in Hall's favor after he lost to Hodges by 30 votes — 1,354 to 1,324 — in November.
It took Charlestown officials roughly five hours to recount the votes from the general election. Neither Hodges nor Hall objected to the recount or the procedure, and the ballots will be turned into court Monday.
Hall filed for a recount and, in a Nov. 8 Facebook post, said that there were some "anomalies in absentees, provisional ballots, and undervotes that are being reviewed by our team."
Along with the recall, Hall is also contesting the election. A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday in Clark County Circuit Court.
