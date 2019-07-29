LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump is getting involved in the Kentucky race for attorney general in November.
He tweeted an endorsement for Louisville attorney Daniel Jay Cameron, who is the Republican nominee. He will face Democrat Greg Stumbo, a former state attorney general and Kentucky House Speaker, in the general election.
Trump posted Monday afternoon, calling Cameron a "star" who is "tough on Crime, Strong on Borders, and will fight for our Second Amendment. Daniel will never let you down. He has my Full and Complete Endorsement!"
The Republican Party has a new STAR, his name is Daniel Cameron (@djaycameron), and he is running for Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019
Cameron is a former aide to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who practices law in Louisville.
