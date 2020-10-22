(CNN) -- The U.S. Postal Service said it has transported over 100 million ballots since Sept. 4.
Justin Glass, USPS' election mail executive director, said this tally includes ballots heading to voters, and ballots being returned to election offices.
The remarks came during an ongoing presentation about election mail.
So far this year, USPS says they've mailed over 523 million pieces of election mail of all varieties. That's an increase of 162%, or 323 million, over 2016, it said.
USPS defines election mail as anything that comes from "authorized election officials that enables citizens to participate in the voting process — including ballots, voter registration cards, absentee voting applications and polling place notifications."
