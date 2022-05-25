LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors didn't talk about basketball ahead of the fourth game of the National Association's Western Conference Finals Tuesday evening.
Instead, he mourned the loss of 19 children and two teachers who were shot to death at a school in Uvalde, Texas earlier in the day -- and he called out Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell by name for blocking legislation Kerr believed would have helped to prevent it.
Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022
"When are we gonna do something?" Kerr demanded. "I'm tired. I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I'm so tired of the -- excuse me, I'm sorry -- I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough."
Kerr went on, in emotional terms, to criticize McConnell and others for failing to pass legislation that would expand required background checks for firearms.
"There's 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple of years ago," he said. "It's been sitting there for two years. And there's a reason they won't vote on it -- to hold onto power. So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence in school shootings and supermarket shootings, I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers, because that's what it looks like."
"We can't get numb to this. We can't sit here and just read about it and go, 'Well, let's have a moment of silence.'" he added.
He ended by accusing those members of Congress of ignoring the will of the people, before storming out of the press briefing.
"We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we the American people want," he said. "They won't vote on it because they want to hold onto their own power. It's pathetic. I've had enough."
WDRB is working to get McConnell's reaction to the comments.
This story may be updated.
