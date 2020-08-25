LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates will hold an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Many of the usual trappings are present, but chairs on the ballroom floor have been arranged with lots of space between them and masks are supposed to be worn.
You may watch coverage of the Republican National Convention Youtube page in the player below from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tuesday speakers include:
- First Lady Melania Trump
- The Honorable Mike Pompeo
- Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
- Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Abby Johnson
- Jason Joyce
- Myron Lizer
- Mary Ann Mendoza
- Megan Pauley
- Cris Peterson
- John Peterson
- Nicholas Sandmann
- Eric Trump
- Tiffany Trump
Wednesday speakers include:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
- Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
- Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
- Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
- Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
- Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
- The Honorable Kellyanne Conway
- The Honorable Keith Kellogg
- Jack Brewer
- Sister Dede Byrne
- Madison Cawthorn
- Scott Dane
- Clarence Henderson
- Ryan Holets
- Michael McHale
- Burgess Owens
- Lara Trump
Thursday speakers include:
- President Donald J. Trump
- The Honorable Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
- Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
- Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
- The Honorable Ivanka Trump
- The Honorable Ja'Ron Smith
- Ann Dorn
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani
- Franklin Graham
- Alice Johnson
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller
- Dana White
