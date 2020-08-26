LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the marquee speech Wednesday night at the Republican convention, making the case for another four years for President Donald Trump and laying the foundation for his own potential White House run in 2024.
Pence, whose future political aspirations could hinge on November, has campaigned aggressively for the president. He’s likely to continue making a forceful case in his address while touching on cultural divides that been peppered throughout the convention’s program.
You may watch coverage of the Republican National Convention Youtube page in the player below from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Wednesday speakers include:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
- Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
- Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
- Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
- Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
- Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
- The Honorable Kellyanne Conway
- The Honorable Keith Kellogg
- Jack Brewer
- Sister Dede Byrne
- Madison Cawthorn
- Scott Dane
- Clarence Henderson
- Ryan Holets
- Michael McHale
- Burgess Owens
- Lara Trump
Thursday speakers include:
- President Donald J. Trump
- The Honorable Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
- Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
- Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
- The Honorable Ivanka Trump
- The Honorable Ja'Ron Smith
- Ann Dorn
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani
- Franklin Graham
- Alice Johnson
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller
- Dana White
